SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was killed when a vehicle struck a pedestrian. It happened about 5:15 am, Thursday, on Illinois Route 16 at 2008 East Road.

The identity of the 84-year old man has not yet been released. He reportedly stepped in the roadway to get his mail when he was hit by a car driven by 25-year old Briar True, of Neoga.

The accident is under investigation.