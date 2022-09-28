BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities have confirmed that one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Bloomington Saturday night.

Bloomington Police responded to a crash on Center Street and Mulberry Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. They learned that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center with serious injuries, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The circumstances behind this incident are still pending investigation by the Bloomington Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s office.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.