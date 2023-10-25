CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is recovering in a Champaign area hospital after police said she was hit by a car on Wednesday.

The collision happened at the intersection of West Bradley Avenue and North State Street at 3:43 p.m. Officials said that upon arrival, officers were informed a car on the road had struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was hurt, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment, but is listed in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

Police added that woman was ticketed for entering the roadway in this incident.