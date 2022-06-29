CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was sent to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Champaign.

Champaign Police officials confirmed that at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Neil and Healey Streets for a report of an accident with injuries. They said that the woman stepped into Neil Street mid-block and was subsequently hit by a passing car. The driver of that car remained at the scene.

The investigation indicated that the woman was at fault for what happened. There is no word on her condition.