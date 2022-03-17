CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the identity of a

Bloomington man who was hit by a car on Tuesday.

Northrup said the person was 54-year-old Darrin R. Walker. Walker was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday from a traumatic head injury he received during that

incident.

No autopsy will be performed. However, toxicology results are pending.

The circumstances surrounding Walker’s death are under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Bloomington Police said they were dispatched to an area on South Main Street Tuesday afternoon in response to a report of traffic accident with injury. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Walker with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to an area hospital then transferred to an Urbana hospital where he was pronounced dead by emergency room staff.