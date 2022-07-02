SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A pedestrian has died as a result of being hit by a truck-tractor semi trailer.

Shannon D. Watkins, 58 from Shelbyville, died on July 1st.

Semi-truck driver Michael L. Snow, 53, struck Watkins.

Investigators state that the semi trailer was stopped at the intersection of Illinois Route 128 and Main Street in Shelbyville. The driver made a right hand turn striking Watkins. Watkins entered the roadway on her wheelchair and transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver had no injuries. No further information is available at this time.