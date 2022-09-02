CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign.

Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later.

Initial investigation by Champaign Police report found that the pedestrian fell into Windsor Road and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. State Police are helping with the reconstruction of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation. According to Champaign Police, the driver was not impaired, and has not been issued any tickets.