URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night.

It happened near Park Street and Cunningham Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Bowen was crossing the street at the time. Bowen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police officers, the driver of the vehicle involved, a 27-year-old, Urbana woman was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle for failing to provide valid insurance at the time of the crash. She submitted to chemical testing and was released.

Anyone who has additional information about the incident is encouraged to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.

The coroner’s office and Urbana Police Department are investigating the incident.