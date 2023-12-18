JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jacksonville Police Department confirmed that one woman is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday evening.

Jacksonville Police responded to the crash at 5:26 p.m. They said they found the pedestrian unresponsive in the roadway near Dunlap Court and West College Avenue. The Jacksonville Fire Department and Lifestar Ambulance Service worked with police to provide aid. The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit also responded to the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said that pending notification of the family, the victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Authorities said no arrests have been made at this time. The Jacksonville Police Department asks anyone with further information to contact them by phone at 217-479-4630.