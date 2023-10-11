CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A person was critically hurt on Tuesday after State Police said they were hit by a semi-truck while walking on Interstate 70.

The pedestrian-involved crash happened near Milepost 112 in Cumberland County, between the exits to Montrose and Greenup. State Police said their investigation indicated the victim was walking near the westbound lanes when they were hit by a semi-truck.

The victim was taken by medical helicopter from the scene to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, State Polce said. They added that the semi-truck stayed on the scene in the aftermath of the crash.

The investigation is only just beginning, and State Police could not provide any further information.