MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)– An intersection just got a safety improvement. Cochran Keating is a former council member. He says he’s been pushing for a pedestrian activated crosswalk at Market and Washington streets for the past 4 years. About a month ago, one was installed. He says it will help make crossing easier for people in the community.

Keating says he hopes this change will encourage more people to find ways to improve their streets and neighborhoods.