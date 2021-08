MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The streets of Monticello will be filled with first responders and veterans on Saturday.

Peacemaker Project 703 is holding an honor parade. It will start at 6 p.m.. There will be a downtown family celebration before the parade and a downtown adult celebration after.

Organizers are still looking for more people to get involved. They want the community to help line the streets, wave flags, decorate and volunteer.

