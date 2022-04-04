DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “PCs for People,” an organization which has pledged 10,493 computers to Illinois residents in need, announced that they will be coming to Danville on April 25.

In order to be eligible for a computer, one must be below 135-percent of the poverty level and enrolled in income-based government assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or Federal Housing Assistance.

If this applies to you, and you would like to get a computer, you must register here in advance. Applicants have up until the day of the event to apply.