FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — In an effort to address the issues modern students face, Paxton Buckley Loda CUSD10 will soon institute a new school safety program.

The program is called “Safe2Help Illinois,” and it will be a resource for students to confidentially report anything that threatens school safety. The goal of the program is for students to “Seek Help Before Harm.”

Safe2Help is available 24/7 for students, and it is possible to submit information through a free app, over text and on the program website. Once the tips are reviewed, they are immediately shared with “local school officials, mental health professionals and/or local law enforcement.”

Officials said 2 in 10 students across the state reported being bullied. They believe this program will help students get the help they need and provide proper intervention.