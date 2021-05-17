PBL high school junior dies from COVID-19 complications

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda School district is announcing one of their students has died after being infected with COVID-19.

Superintendent Cliff McClure says in a press release that student is Joey Hoopingarner. He was a junior at PBL High School.

You can read the full text of the press release below:

“Dear PBL Families:

It is with sadness that I inform you of the death of Joey Hoopingarner, a junior student at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Joey died from complications related to COVID-19 last evening.

Students will have varied reactions to the death of a fellow student. Grief can take many forms which could including crying, withdrawal, anger, lack of appetite, and inability to sleep. I encourage you to openly discuss with your child their reactions and feelings regarding the death of Joey.

Counseling services have been made available to students at PBL High School today and will continue to be available throughout the week and longer, if needed.

If you think your child needs additional counseling support, please do not hesitate to contact your child’s building principal. Please keep the Hoopingarner family in your thoughts and prayers. I will share additional information as it becomes available.

Sincerely,

Cliff McClure. PBL Superintendent”