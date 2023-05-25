SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re looking for jobs in Illinois, soon employers may be required to list the job’s salary and benefits from the start.

That’s thanks to a bill that passed through both chambers in the Illinois General Assembly. If the bill becomes law, any company in Illinois with more than 15 would be required to post salary and benefits alongside the posting.

“The idea is to just add more transparency and facilitate more equity amongst groups that have been harmed by not making public the salary ranges,” Sen. Cristina Pacione Zayas (D-Chicago) said.

Advocates argue that listing pay on job openings would decrease the wage gap for women and people of color.

“This bill builds on previous legislation and represents the next step in Illinois’ commitment to pay equity and to closing the gender and racial wage gaps,” Sarah Labadie, Director of Advocacy and Policy for Women Employed said. “Pay transparency helps to reduce pay inequities from the beginning of employment so that they don’t continue through a person’s career.”

If the bill is signed into law, the Illinois Department of Labor can investigate violations. Companies could be fined by IDOL for not complying with the law.

The bill takes effect Jan. 1, 2025, if it’s signed into law.