PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Save the Paxton Pool committee hosted a fun-raiser to help restore the pool. Last year, they raised money to open it. This year is all about making it better.

“I feel like it’s the only thing that brings this community back to life,” Destanee Wright, a Paxton teenager.

Last summer was the first time it opens since the pandemic started and now one group has made it their mission to keep it that way.

“Well, seeing the pool empty is just a sad view. You drive by it, you see a pool does not have water in it, it just looks bad,” said Jamie Rini, a parent in Paxton.

Jamie Rini is a Paxton parent who wants her children to be able to enjoy a nice community pool. To do her part, she’s one of hundreds helping raise money.

“It keeps it open, and everyone can come to swim and have fun and have parties and rent the space it’s just a really good thing for the community,” said Rini.

The Save the Paxton Pool committee held a fun-raiser with bubbles, bouncy houses, and a barbecue to rally everyone behind their mission.

Tessa Pilcher is on that committee, and she knows it’s going to take everyone’s help to restore the pool to what it used to be.

“We know it’s going to open this year, so we’re so excited for that. It’s not as much pressure, but it’s also a very old pool,” said Pilcher.

They raised money last year to save the pool. This year, it’s all about giving the pool the upgrades it needs so it can be around for years to come

“It’s like a pre-celebration for the pool opening. Let’s support it. Let’s give it all we got. We want to swim all summer long,” said Rini.

They plan for the pool to open next week. The committee says they hope this celebration can become a Paxton tradition.