PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Just Hamburgers, a popular Paxton establishment, announced on Wednesday that they will be closing at the end of the month.

A sign was placed on the restaurant’s door saying that it’s closing for good after 43 years of service and that the owners will be retiring soon. The last day of service will be April 30.

“We want to extend a huge THANK YOU to our loyal customers for their past support!” they wrote on the sign.