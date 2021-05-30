Paxton’s Grand Old Flag is in the sky

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Paxton’s Grand Old Flag is now in the sky. The city’s fire chief organized the event, but it was a long time coming as the pandemic derailed the original plans.

Red, white and blue. Paxton’s Grand Old Flag is finally up.

“We’re excited today about getting it put in the air,” said Denny Kingren, the Paxton fire chief. “It’s been a long time coming but really an exciting moment.”

The plan to raise the flag was rescheduled twice because of COVID.

Around 3 p.m., a parade of police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks lined up behind Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

Behind the line of vehicles were dozens of people holding the flag before it was brought up into the sky.

“It’s an awesome event,” said Ronald Dudley, the commander of the American Legion Post 503. “The flag stands for a lot of things. It stands for a lot of you know individual freedoms.”

The pole is 150 feet tall and the flag is 30 by 60 feet.

It is located between the school and Interstate 57.

Sunday’s event brought people together from Paxton and neighboring communities like Loda.

Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren organized the event.

He says the flag is very significant.

“Means a lot from a fire department perspective, but also a military and just I support our country and patriotism is very important to me and my whole family,” said Kingren.

With Memorial Day on Monday, Veteran Ronald Dudley says the flag helps to honor veterans as well.

“Celebrating veterans knows no boundaries,” said Dudley. “It’s a nationwide thing.”