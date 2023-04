PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — You should never only rely on outdoor storm sirens to warn you about incoming bad weather and the people of Paxton are understanding why.

The siren on the southeast side of Paxton didn’t work during this month’s test. The city is working on getting it fixed and says a repair team will look at the siren tomorrow.

They hope to have it back online as soon as possible. You can download the WCIA3’s weather app to make sure you’re in the know in an emergency.