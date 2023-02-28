Update at 3 p.m.

Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett released a statement that 18-year-old Kaiden P. McCubbins of Rantoul was arrested on a Ford County arrest warrant for armed robbery in direct connection to the Feb. 18 shooting in Paxton.

The United States Marshals Service Northern District of Indiana arrested McCubbins around noon on Tuesday.

He is currently being held at the Lake County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana awaiting extradition.

Original Story:

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett released a statement confirming that two adults and one minor have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened almost two weeks ago.

On Feb. 19, Chief Cornett reported that a 19-year-old from Danville was recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head in Paxton the day before. The police department was contacted by a local hospital about the victim. Police then responded to the 600 block N. American St., where a pistol was found.

After police responded to the scene at N. American St. on Feb. 18, multiple arrests were made in connection with their investigation. Alyssa R. Stacy, 23, of Paxton was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Isaac B. Medler, 21, of Paxton was also arrested for a Ford County warrant for failure to appear for burglary that same day.

Additionally, officials said that Stacy was arrested once again three days later for obstructing justice and destroying and hiding evidence. Police also arrested a 17-year-old from Rantoul for a Ford County warrant for aggravated battery (firearm) on Feb. 23.

The police department said that multiple search warrants were executed during the investigation. As a result, they recovered multiple items of evidence, including multiple cell phones, fired bullets, spent casings, two pistols (one of which was stolen), live rounds, and multiple pistol magazines.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson City Police Department, Illinois State Police, Ford County State’s Attorney Office, Rantoul Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service assisted the Paxton Police Department during the investigation.