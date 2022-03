PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – More information has been released regarding a racist video circulating over social media at a Central Illinois middle school.

The Paxton Police Department has been investigating the video. They believe two 14-year-old students recorded it, intending to harass another juvenile in Paxton.

Those students could now face a number of charges: a hate crime, harassment by electronic communication and disorderly conduct.

The state’s attorney’s office will now review the case.