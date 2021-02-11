Paxton Police investigate after 4 guns stolen from house

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Paxton Police are looking for information regarding a burglary.

Officers said it happened on January 28 between 10-11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East Ottowa Road. The homeowner told officers that when they got home, they found four guns missing and tracks in the snow leading to the house.

Prior to the report, officers said they had heard about a suspicious in the area.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Paxton Police Department at (217) 379-4315 or Ford County Crime Stoppers at (217) 784-4173.