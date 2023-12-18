PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Paxton non-profit Lindsay’s Christmas Angels have spent years supporting families throughout Central Illinois. Now, they’re providing gifts for families in other states who are having trouble making ends meet.

In two weeks, they have helped more than 60 people — including some in Kentucky, Montana and Missouri.

Founder Melisa Heideman said they work out of her house, but now the organization is looking to find a place to expand and store some of their items. Heideman also said they hope to open another location in Southern Illinois.