PAXTON (WCIA) — Two Paxton natives teamed up to give kids a chance to enjoy acrobatics.

Star Gymnastics opened in April with the goal of being inside the city. Owners Chandlar Marshall and Christina Morgan said they’ve always wanted to build something that was accessible to community members in the city. Parents with kids who participate say many businesses like Champaign can be pretty far. Students learn simple routines like tumbling, kick flips and walking the balance beam. Morgan said she’s excited that many in the area will finally have a place to learn.

“Gymnastics in general is just great to build that core, that upper body, that flexibility,” Morgan said. “It builds confidence. We have kids that started out with zero gymnastics. And just watching their confidence build and grow, that for me is the rewarding part of it.”

Classes run three days a week:

Wednesday, 5:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Thursday, 5:45-7:15 p.m.

Saturday, 9:30a.m.-Noon

The owners will eventually look to expand to a bigger space in the future. Those looking to sign up can follow this link.