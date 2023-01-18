PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — They’ve helped cities make arrests, find suspects, and solve murders. Now license plate readers will be coming to Paxton.

City leaders are happy about the technology, but it has some others concerned.

The new license plate readers should be ready to go by May. I spoke with Paxton’s mayor, Bill Ingold. He says he’s been getting feedback from people who are worried about an invasion of privacy. He says the license plate readers are strictly for license plates.

Authorities will only be alerted if a license plate shows up in a criminal database. And photos will only be stored for 30 days. He says these cameras will be less invasive than your smart device.

“This is a tool,” said Ingold. “This is something that it won’t do, it won’t get somebody for speeding or going through a yield sign, or for not turning on their turn signal. What this is used is when somebody’s license plate has been entered into the system, it will notify our police department within 15 to 20 seconds.”

He adds that police officers can’t be everywhere at once. These new cameras will help to fight crime. There will be four cameras in total. They’ll be placed in areas near I-57, Route 9, and Route 45.