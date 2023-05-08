PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Paxton community hosted a watch party for a 19-year-old competing on “The Voice.”

Gina Miles grew up in Paxton. Last year she moved to California with her aunt to pursue her dream of becoming a singer and songwriter.

“The music teachers here in town have helped Gina over the years, and then she made the big move out West,” said Donna Pepper, event organizer.

Businesses and schools around town have been putting up signs to support Gina from home. Donna Pepper says she is setting an example for everyone in Paxton.

“It’s such a great inspiration, especially for the younger kids and people in our community that really, if you set your mind to anything, and especially something that you love and that you’re passionate about really the sky is the limit, they can do this,” said Pepper.

Miles is one of 20 people left this season and is on former One Direction band member, Niall Horan’s team.