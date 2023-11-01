PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — For decades, trick-or-treating has taken on a whole new meaning in Paxton on Halloween night.

Usually there are only one or two neighborhood houses where kids can expect to get good treats. But in this small town, oversized sweets can be found across an entire block. People bring music, popcorn, and full size candy bars for the hundreds of people who show up.

“We were prepared with maybe, like, 400 candy bars or so and we ran out within the first hour,” said local popcorn shop owner Marcia Meyers. “So, we’ve learned.”

Meyers said the 30-year-old tradition can be traced back to a funeral home. Baier Funeral Home started bringing candy bars all the way from the Hershey Plant in Pennsylvania. Then one by one, other houses wanted to join in.

“We discovered that not everybody likes chocolate, some of those sour and whatever candies — so we kind of mix it up for the kids,” Meyers said.

Then they all stand in line to get a freshly popped bag of popcorn.

The Halloween block party isn’t just for the kids. Homeowners from the other side of town come all the way to Pells Street to get it on the fun.

“Everybody should come get involved. I think it’s nice, it’s safer because you have so many people around,” Paxton local Catie Armstrong said. “I enjoy it. It doesn’t matter if you’re from here or from far away. Come join the party.”

Meyers said it’s a tradition they want to keep alive, and want to keep within the Paxton area.