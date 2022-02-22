PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Brandon Ryan, who has been a police officer for the Paxton Police Department for the past eight years, begins his first day as a certified school resource officer at Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools on Tuesday.

Last week, Ryan underwent 40 hours of training at Illinois Central College to become a certified school resource officer. Four days covered updates to juvenile law and school procedures, while the last day focused on active shooter response.

Photo Courtesy: Paxton-Buckley-Loda CUSD 10

Ryan will provide security and teach classes at all three of the schools in the district.

Prior to becoming a full-time school resource officer, Ryan worked at the high school over the past five months. Ryan will continue to be employed by the Paxton Police Department as well, and he will be available to the police department whenever school is not in session.