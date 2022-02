PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Sunday, Paxton Buckley Loda CUSD 10 released a statement addressing a video regarding the district that is circulating on social media.

In a Facebook post, the district said that it is cooperating with the Paxton Police Department in investigating the video. The district called the contents of the video “offensive and unacceptable.”

“PBL Unit 10 is a community where all are welcome and the safety of our students and staff are of paramount importance,” the district said.