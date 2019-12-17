Breaking News
Pavilion named for new State Fair sponsor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair got a new sponsor.

Reisch Brewery in Springfield donated $10,000. In return, their name will be on the fair’s main food pavilion.

What was previously the Food-A-Rama will now be called the Reisch Brewery Pavilion. “With the $10,000, we are going to go ahead and sandblast the Food-A-Rama which is now the Reisch Pavilion, and then do the painting and the roof. Our longterm plan is to build up permanent stands and vendors on both sides,” said Kevin Gordon, State Fair Manager.

The Food-A-Rama was a temporary practice arena for the horse shows when the Coliseum was closed.

