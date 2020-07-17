Pavement work in Piatt County to begin Monday

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says work is scheduled to begin July 20, 2020 for the pavement preservation of Illinois 105 beginning at Krantz Road in the south city limits of Monticello to Moultrie Street in the

south city limits of Bement.



This project will include 7 miles of A1 surface treatment on Illinois 105 and pavement striping.

The anticipated completion is July 31, weather permitting. This pavement preservation strategy

will increase the life of the pavement without performing an estimated $2 million hot mix asphalt

resurfacing. The contractor will spray one layer of road oil to seal the existing pavement and then

place gravel chips over the oil to protect vehicles from the oil splatter. The contractor for this

$300,000 project is Earl Walker Company.



Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the

work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

