Pause on jury trials through end of January

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There will be a pause on jury trials in the county through the end of January.

In a news release, Presiding Judge Thomas O’Shaughnessy said the decision was made because of a rise in COVID-19 cases. He also said, “The Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse has continued, and will continue to operate with respect to all other court proceedings with safety measures for the protection of all people who enter the Courthouse. But due to the increased positivity rate, the judges decided that all cases scheduled for jury trial should be continued to a future date to be set by the assigned judge.”

There will be limited access to the Courthouse. Judge O’Shaughnessy said it will be restricted to “persons essential for court proceedings and operations.” They will have to wear masks in public spaces and courtrooms. There will also be a reduction in high volume calls to no more than 20 cases scheduled each hour, according to the judge.

When going to the Courthouse, you are asked to follow these guidelines: