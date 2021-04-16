Patients to get treatment from comfort of their cars at HSHS Drive-Thru Care

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Patients will be able to get treatment from the comfort of their cars starting on Monday at a Decatur clinic.

In a news release, officials said the HSHS Drive-Thru Care on East Maryland Street will serve those 3 years old and above. They will offer routine lab services, testing, vaccinations and blood pressure checks.

All patients have to do is pull up to the location and follow signage to one of their two bays. Once you are done with your labs or testing, you can just drive away without ever having to get out of your car. You do not need to make an appointment for labs at this location, but you will need a doctor’s order from HSHS Medical Group providers.

If you are getting a COVID-19 test, you must schedule an appointment through MyChart. You must also make an appointment to get vaccines. Call (217) 571-0510 to make an appointment.

HSHS Drive-Thru Care is open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday – Friday.