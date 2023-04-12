SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — When it comes to somebody’s health, peace of mind is invaluable.

But people across central Illinois are having to wait months, or sometimes years to get that peace of mind in Springfield.

The city known for its medical district is still seeing staggering wait times for patients, especially after the split between blue cross blue shield and Springfield Clinic.

“We have memorial, we have SIU, we have Springfield Clinic, we have Prairie Heart, we have all of these places that are phenomenal,” Mary Harmon, a Blue Cross Blue Shield patient, said. “So I never thought that this would happen.”

Harmon had a pain behind her right eye. After a check in with her family doctor, they decided it would be best to go see a neurologist.

“They called the next day and said there’s some irregularities with the MRI and referred me to neurology,” Harmon said. “And so when they called neurology I couldn’t get in until April of (2024).

Harmon has to options. Wait until the summer and go see a specialist in Decatur.

Or pay higher out of pocket costs to see an out of network specialist in Springfield.

“I’m willing i said i don’t really like to travel to Decatur because if something did go wrong or if I had to help see the doctor again i didn’t want to have to go to Decatur every time,” Harmon said. “But for peace of mind I said yes let’s just do Decatur.”

Wait times don’t only exist for specialists. Michael Rehwald, another person on a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois Plan, was told it would be months until her 18 month old daughter could get tubes put in her ears – a routine procedure for children at that age.

“She’s not even the worst off from other patients at Springfield Clinic or previous patients with Springfield Clinic,” Rehwald said. “And there’s so many more serious cases out there.”

The waits aren’t the only problem for Rehwald’s family. They chose to stick with her doctor at Springfield Clinic even after the split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

The out of pocket costs are taking their toll though.

“Long term, we can’t keep up with it,” Rehwald said. “And that’s nerve racking to know that we will have to, you know, drop our doctors and the pas and nurses that we know and love and trust to move on somewhere.”

Stories like Harmons and Rehwalds are becoming more and more common in central Illinois.

Theirs are rooted in the split between Springfield Clinic and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Trustee for the Illinois State Medical Society Dr. Paul Pederson says the problems run deeper than just that one split.

“This is not isolated to Blue Cross Blue Shield,” Pederson said. “So, it does occur throughout our state and with other insurance companies as well.”

The state took steps to crack down on insurance network adequacy.

The Department of Insurance tightened it rules around how networks have to list their providers in their directories. The rule changes were well received, but won’t do much if the state doesn’t follow through.

“It’s important for the Department of Insurance, to make sure that all of the insurance companies that work in the state are held to the standards that we have set and the rules that are out there now for them to follow,” Pederson said.