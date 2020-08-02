Pastor tested positive for Covid-19

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- Holy Family Catholic Church announced yesterday on Facebook that Pastor Joe Malloy had tested positive for Covid-19. Services were canceled this Sunday and prior to that, church officials said people were required to wear masks and socially distance at their in-person services.



The church is already making plans to move forward for next weekend. Parish council member Lori Kerans says she’s been in touch with other church leaders since Malloy’s announcement.

“I think we will continue something I don’t know that it will be father Joe this week, but we will continue daily prayer, and we will continue worshiping whether it’s through a virtual link to holy family or through one of the many other ways in which any of us can worship.”



The church initially said Malloy would be in quarantine through August 12th. Leaders now say he could be back as early as August 6th if he feels okay and doesn’t have a fever. We did ask if Malloy would be taking another test before making a decision on August 6th but, Kerans didn’t know and said leaders are respecting his privacy at this time.

You can go to their Facebook page for more info.