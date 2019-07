MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur pastor was sentenced to 40-years this week. Jose Aboytes pleaded guilty in April to sexually assaulting a child under 13.

He also is charged in another sexual assault case which will go to trial later this month. He’s accused of assaulting a child between 13 – 18. The circuit clerk’s office says Aboytes was the pastor of the victim.