Pastor retiring after lifetime of service

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members gathered at St. Matthew Lutheran Church to honor and celebrate the retirement of Pastor Robert Rasmus.

Rasmus has been serving the community for 20 years.

He spent some of his time serving in the army.

13 years ago, he went down with a crew from church to help the relief effort during and after the devastation Hurricane Katrina caused.

7 years ago, he wanted to serve the local hungry. Rasmus and the congregation founded the Sola Gratia Farm, which is located next to the church.

It gives away thousands of pounds of vegetables to the community each year.

“About 80% of me thinks this is a great idea, 20% never wants to leave,” says Rasmus.

After retirement, he plans to travel and spend time with his family.