Pastor and family recovering after testing positive for coronavirus

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The pastor of First Apostolic Church of Arthur hasn’t been inside his church for the past few Sundays. The congregation of about 60 people was asked to stay home about two weeks ago because of the coronavirus, and for almost 3 weeks, Pastor Timothy Froese has been quarantining after being overcome with sickness. “I just started hurting really bad in my legs and my lower back and my abdominal, and it seems to get in your chest. It seems like somebody is squeezing your chest,” said Froese.

Froese, his wife, and their three children all tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He’s not sure where they caught the virus. Despite his own illness, the pastor is still finding the time to encourage his congregation through online sermons.

“It’s just very important during these times to come together as a church,” said Froese, “It means something to them, but it also means something to me as a pastor. I love my church, and they’re what I basically live for.” Besides the occasional cough, Froese says he’s recovering. “I’m doing a lot better. I’m feeling a lot better,” said Froese. He says his congregation and the community have been influential in helping him and his family through a tough time. “They text us to make sure we’re alright, and the biggest thing they’re all praying,” said Froese. Pastor Froese says his kids are doing well. His wife is getting her sense of taste back and is slowly getting better.