Pastor accused of sexually assaulting teenager back in court

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A pastor accused of sexually assaulting a teenage member of his church was in court Tuesday.

Roger Vanraden was a youth pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Champaign. Police said he was involved with a 14-year-old girl over the course of four years. She’s now 18. They said the assault happened often over those four years, and it was usually done at the church. Even though they don’t believe the acts were forced, a 14-year-old cannot legally consent to sex.

Vanraden pleaded not guilty in December, and dropped his public defender. He’s now being represented by Evan Bruno.

His bond was also modified earlier in January so he could leave the state.

He’ll be back in court on February 18.