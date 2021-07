SADORUS, Ill. (WCIA) — The former fire chief for Sadorus died on Tuesday.

Carl Culkin was with the Sadorus Fire Protection District for more than 35 years and is the father of the current fire chief.

The department says Culkin died Tuesday night.

They say there will be a department walkthrough at his visitation on Friday.

They are also planning something to honor his memory, but those details are still in the works