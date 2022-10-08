MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Passion Pumpkin Patch is having an event Saturday for all ages.

The Passion Community Church said they bought a former church camp with 62 acres and have turned it into a pumpkin patch extravaganza.

There is a giant corn maze and a small corn maze. The corn maze will stop at 4 p.m. because the organizers said it could take up to an hour to finish the maze.

They will have a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first 100 people get free cupcakes; there is a kids train pulled by a tractor, a hayride, pumpkin sling shot, pumpkin painting, and pumpkins are for sale.

The church said they are doing this for community outreach. If you have any questions, you may contact Pastor Shane Davis.

For the entirety of Oct., they are open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. on Sundays.