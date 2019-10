ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The state Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced Friday non-farm payrolls increased by 4,800 jobs compared to last month, and the unemployment rate was 3.9% in September, down 0.1% from the prior month, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The September unemployment rate established a new record low for the state, following the previous record set in August. The August monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report (from -1,400 to -5,800 jobs).

The state’s unemployment rate is +0.4 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for September 2019, which was 3.5 percent and down -0.2 percentage point from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was down -0.3 percentage point from a year ago when it was 4.2 percent.