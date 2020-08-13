Parts of Starved Rock State Park closed after severe weather damage

OGLESBY, Ill. (WCIA) — Severe weather left its mark in central Illinois this week. Because of it, portions of Starved Rock State Park are closed until further notice.

Heavy rains and 80-100 mile an hour winds caused its share of damage to the area. That included downed trees, limbs along with a lot of debris.

Trails, picnic and fishing areas and the boat ramp are now closed.

The Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center is still open. Visitors who have reservations at the lodge are asked to use the south entrance off of Route 71.