ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Village of Argenta said several blocks in town are without water.

In a Facebook post, officials stated there was a water main break in the 200 block of East Prairie Street. “Water service has been shut off to residents in the 100 and 200 blocks of East Prairie and the 300 block of North Warren Street,” said Village leaders.

There is no word yet on when service will be restored. However, a boil order will take place immediately afterwards.