Partnership provides food and books for students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two organizations are working together to help students. Orphans Treasure Box runs a used book store and Feeding Our Kids hands out weekend food bags to students. Because students may be struggling to access those resources during the pandemic, they are partnering to help.

Orphans Treasure Box says they are committed to providing books for kids who need them for as long as the need is there.

“We’ve been able to deliver over a thousand books to ten of the local schools ahead of spring break, so the kids have a chance to go in, find something that interests them, and bring it home to read over break,” said Matthew Hausman, Feeding Our Kids Executive Director.

Volunteers are delivering the books to schools. Social workers help distribute them to students. Parents should contact their schools to find out if their child can get food or books through this partnership.