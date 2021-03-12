Partnership brings Champaign County one step closer to NOAA weather coverage

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Today WCIA is proud to announce our partnership with NOAA to help provide life-saving weather information by facilitating the next steps in delivering NOAA weather radio coverage back to the people of Champaign County.

Our team stepped in late in 2020 when we recognized that the process was taking too long. We started asking questions and found out NOAA was having a hard time reaching an agreement with other tower owners in the area. That’s when WCIA offered up it’s 1,000 foot tower located in Seymour just west of Champaign.

Significant update regarding the long-standing Champaign NOAA Weather Radio outage: A lease with a new tower location has been agreed to and signed. The next step involves structural analysis to ensure the tower can support our equipment. #ILwx #NWR pic.twitter.com/cRLeaE9J1u — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 11, 2021

Contingent upon a last couple of hurdles, that we expect to be able to jump over, our hopes are to have the radio back up and broadcasting in the next 4 to 8 weeks.



WCIA recognized the importance of this vital tool that so many people rely upon during severe weather season. We look forward to being the new home of the Champaign NOAA weather radio transmitter for years to come.