Partnership aims to address teacher shortage

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA)– A Central Illinois University is trying to get more teachers in the classroom.

Golden Apple, Eastern Illinois University, and the Regional Office of Education #39 are working together to address the teacher shortage. EIU and the Regional Office of Education will be two of Golden Apple’s partners in the program.

Students will have an opportunity to apply for the Golden Apple Accelerators Program. The goal is to quickly and effectively prepare teachers to enter schools where they are most needed in the state. Through the program, they are hoping to teach and retain new teachers, provide funding, flexible scheduling, and online options for students participatng. It is expected to start in the summer of 2020, but students are able to apply now.