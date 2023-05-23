DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 340 Millikin University graduates were in attendance Sunday, May 21 as Millikin alum and voice of Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” Jodi Benson delivered the commencement keynote address at the ceremony.

Graduating from Millikin in Theatre in 1993, school officials said Benson, a Rockford, Ill. native, has received worldwide recognition and critical acclaim throughout her career as the beloved singing and speaking voice of Ariel in the Academy Award-winning 1989 animated feature film.

The “Part of Your World” singer has also appeared in other Disney films including “Toy Story 2,” “Toy Story 3,” “The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea,” “The Little Mermaid III,” “Wreck it Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Lady and The Tramp II,” “101 Dalmatians II,” and “Enchanted.”

Benson received a Tony Award and a Helen Hayes Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for creating the starring role of Polly Baker in the Tony Award-winning Broadway Gershwin musical “Crazy For You,” Millikin officials said. Officials added that Benson also received the prestigious Disney Legend Award, which recognizes those who have made an extraordinary and integral contribution to The Walt Disney Company.

The character of Ariel, whom Benson made famous, returns to cinemas this summer in Disney’s new live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” on Friday, May 26

Millikin University shared on social media that it was a wonderful day to watch the new Millikin alumni cross the stage at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center and earn their degrees toward their next journey in life. The school also thanked all of the friends, family, faculty, staff, and alumni, for being a part of the event, and Benson for imparting wisdom and song to the graduates.

Millikin’s commencement ceremony, in its entirety, is available online.