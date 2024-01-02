SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Jan. 8, the City of Springfield will temporarily close a section of South Grand Avenue.

The road will be closed between 9th and 11th Streets through Jan. 16. As part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project, crews are removing the Norfolk Southern Railroad’s former bridge substructure in the area. City officials plan to construct a new railroad bridge at the spot in the future.

Detour routes and signage will be posted, officials said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and either use the detour or seek other routes during this time.

The road will reopen on Jan. 17.